Heights Of Infidelity 2

Description :: A young married lady, in the absense of her husband who stays abroad, run around town with any man that tickles her fancy,her sister, a rich single woman fell into the hands of a playboy,Sylvia also married but fancies life outside her home. These vicious circle of infidelity is bound to blow up in their face, but how? Find out.....

Starring : CLEM OHAMEZE, MERCY JOHNSON, DESMOND ELLIOT