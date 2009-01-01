Price Of Wickedness 2

This 2016 Latest Nigerian Nollywood Movie is about a young man that was helping his village people,he did everything for them even giving the youths scholarship,until graduate from that village went searching for a job in the city were he met this same man who gave him a job.months later he found out that he was using young girls for rituals and thats were his wealth comes from him.he found out that he knew about his secret and tried killing him,watch out what happens when he goes back to expose him..

Starring: CHINWETALU AGU,SAM LOCO EFE,BENCO EZINDU...