Old School Love

Latest Nigerian Movies 2016|latest nollywood movies 2016| 2016 Nigerian movies Ifeanyi is a struggling young man who loves Kamsi with everything he has. He does everything to make sure kamsi gets good education and makes her comfortable till he finally marries her. But regradless of all these, will their love stand the test of time?........

Nigerian movies / Latest Full Movies Starring:EBUBE NWAGBUO,NJIDEKA OKEKE,THANKGOD ANOZIE