Bad Sons 2

Latest Nigerian Movies 2016|African Movies 2016 latest full movies Sgt Wilberforce (Nkem Owoh) is determined to marry Lara (Chizzy Alichi) the woman after his heart, but his kids kick against his choice of wife. A must see intriguing comedy that will have you asking for more. Latest Nigerian Movies 2016|African Movies 2016 latest full movies Starring Osita Iheme osuofia