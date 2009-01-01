Unfinished Business

This movie indelibly captures those first moments when two strangers start seeing each other as special,then essential.

While serving as a youth corper,a handsome young man Donald (Desmond Eliot) meets and falls in love with Nkem (Genvieve Nnaji) a pretty young girl.Their passion becomes stronger and they knew they will have to be together but in a twist of fate series of event springs up.

Unfinished Business builds into a profound meditation on fate and the power of love.

Nollywood Movies Starring: Desomond Eliot,Genevieve Nnaji,Patience Ozokwor,Ngozi Ezeonu,Carolcee Ejemurua