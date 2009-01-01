When I Fall In Love

This is a superb romantic story focusing on the theme of love, sacrifice, pain and twists. Obinna and Ugochi are a pair caught in a web of love. Theirs is a twisted journey of love that is built on friendship, trust, sacrifice, intense emotions and unbreakable bond yet surrounded with pain, obstacles, twists, rejections and restrictions from relatives and friends. While events evolve, we would witness how Obinna and Ugochi try to navigate their way through the complexities of their relationship.