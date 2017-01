War of Lions 2

For the love of power and status, he would do anything within and without his reach... Even if it means battling with the King's family in the physical and spiritual. How would he end up? Its a must watch..

Starring; Mike Ezuruonye, Eucharia Anunobi, Evelyn Essien, ChaCha Ekeh, Clems Ohameze to mention but a few