Pounds And Dollars

Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of being there, she still didn't have enough to her name. She eventually returns and would do anything to maintain a status even if it means duping people off their money..

STARRING: PATIENCE OZOKWOR, SAM LOCO, ROMANUS AMUTA, Tonto Dikeh