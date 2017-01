Go Slow 2

After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while embarked on it, they found themselves in a rather unusually situation.....could it be real?

Watch Francis Duru, Kingsley Ogbonna, Bishop Ime Umoh, Hilbert Queeneth, Oluchi Ekeh, Okwu Chukwujekwu and Others as they entertain you. We put you first in bringing you the best, Enjoy!