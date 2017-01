The Man I Love 2

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies showcasing Princess Adora(Mercy Johnson) who is in love with a place guard(Walter Anger) and also Jeffry(Keneth Okonkwo) is having a difficult time choosing who to be with among the two men,she became pregnant and need to present her husband to be to her father. Who will be the lucky one? Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies

mercy Johnson, Walter Anga, Ruth Kadiri, Kenneth Okonkwo