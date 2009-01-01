My Love Forever Season 1

Love is a beautiful thing, it can make you or break you. watch this emotional heart wrenching movie that can make you cry. A movie that can glue you at the screen. Nkem( Destiny Etiko) is a nice young girl who has unfortunately found her self in a relationship with Ikem( Walter Anger); a young boy with a very questionable character. Despite Nkem's affection and kind gesture towards Ikem, the relationship continues to be such tied around anger, pain, distrust and physical abuse which Nkem is made to go through silently by Ikem. Incidentally, one very hot argument between the two turned terribly messy resulting to many shocking events which truly describe the saying that evil begets evil.

Cast: Walter Anga, Destiny Etiko, Prince Nwafor and Cynthia Okereke.