Price Of Love Season 4

Nneoma (Sandra Okereke)is the unrefined and local girl who captures the heart of Kane (Onny Micheal) a handsome, sophisticated city man. Despite their differences in personality, they have managed to build an amazing marriage on love and understanding. Incidentally, Kane the amiable husband suddenly begins to lose the sweet taste of his marriage owing to series of embarrassing and complicated events caused by his wife's awkward and unrefined way of life. Soon their worlds together begin to move further apart.

 

Cast: Onny Micheal, Sandra Okereke, Uche Nwaogu and Frances Obieze .C, 

Nigerian Movies Onny Micheal Sandra Okereke Uche Nwaogu Price Of Love Season 4
Price Of Love Season 4
