Strength Of Money Season 2

Enclosed here is a compelling story,well construed to send an important message to the society.

Having seen the hard part of life,and fully determined to make it big like his peers,Emeka (Yul Edochie) decides to leave the shores of his country with only one mission,which is ;to go,see and conquer.Whoever says that wealth comes with no work? A must see movie!

Nollywood Movie Starring: Jerry Amilo,Yul Edochie,Ken Erics,Ofili Ugbo,Chinwetalu Agu.