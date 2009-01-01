Home | Movies |
Things I Hate About You
The Engagement

Synopsis: This 2017 Latest Ghallywood/Nollywood Movie is an amazing story about 3 very good friends with one overiding ambition: get married and do it soon! The impact of their relentless drive to achieve this objective on their respective boyfriends is the spectacle of this movie....Do we hear the wedding bells ring and a #weddingparty around the corner for these ones. Watch to find out and don't miss it!

 

Cast: Christabel Ekeh, Princess Shyngle, Matilda Lambert, Sam Sunny, Collins Talker, Felix Omokhodiow, Ebi Fortune, 

 

The Engagement
