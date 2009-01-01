MMM Wahala

Synopsis: This 2017 Latest Nollywood Movie about MMM Nigeria is a smashing take on the explosive mutual aid scheme that participants have called fantastic and critics have called a Ponzi scheme that has taken Nigerians by storm especially as the economy enters into recession and the average is facing some of the most difficult times in history forcing them to take refuge under the MMM Nigeria platform.

Cast: Calista Okoronkwo, Chinenye Uyanna, Bryan Emmanuel, Charity Awoke, Frances Ben, Emelie Obodoakor, Sammy Udiminue