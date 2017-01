The Actress

Synopsis: This 2017 Latest Nigerian Nollywood Movie is an interesting expose on the life style of wana-be actresses and how the desire to be popular lead some to do crazy stuffs rather than wait their turn for fame and stardom. Watch, enjoy and learn.

Cast: Sunny MacDon, Calista Okoronkwo, Ogechi Peters, Centhia Ihebie, Kisa Gbekle, Charity Anoke, Vannessa Okeke, Pascal Amanfo