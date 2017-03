Love Me Please

Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in the heart of the man and he couldn't bring himself to love another, thinking his lover is dead. All efforts to make him love again was futile until....

A Latest Nigerian Nollywood Full 2016 African English Movies. Starring; Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Jide Kosoko, Prince Eke