Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made her grandmother to come up with a clever plan to determine who truly loves her grand daughter, Chantel. You will be thrilled by her plan and you wont believe who was later discovered to truly love Chantel. This romantic thriller will keep you intrigued to the end credit. Have fun

Starring; Jackie Appiah, Majid Michael, Frank Artus