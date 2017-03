Kasie's Diary

Synopsis: This 2017 Latest Nigerian Nollywood Movie is about a young lady Kasie by name. Sometimes the demise of our only ray of hope could become an end of dream for some people. In this thought provoking movie 'Kasie's Diary' the struggle continues. Watch and enjoy!

Cast: Emmanuel Anyalogu, Charity Awoke, Fasakin Adebisi, Chinelo Ejianwu, Florence Sunday, Sammy Udiminue