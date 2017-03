Women

Synopsis: This 2017 Latest Nigerian Nollywood Movie is about Women. We all have them in our lives as mothers, sisters, wife, friends ...but when you cause a woman to breakdown emotionally, expect a chain reaction. It's an intriguing story with star-studded cast. Enjoy!

Cast: Michelle Ikegulu, Calista Okoronkwo, Munachi Abii, Yakubu Mohammed, Felix Omokhodion, Bryan Emmanuel, Jennifer John, Charity Anoke, Florence Sunday