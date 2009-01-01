Big Temptation Season 3

Home | Movies |
Abandoned and uncared for in Cameroun, a certain woman and her only son embark on a long journey to Nigeria in search of her runaway husband. Now her presence in the supposedly house of her husband incidentally sets in 

motion a chain of very dramatic and interesting events which deceit, lust and rituals are all involved. Someone in the neighborhood already has plotted to jeopardize every effort in finding the missing husband.

Nollywood movies starring: Queen Akuruka, Wisdom Iyamu, Nathybruce Idigbogu, Layse Amadi, Ijeoma Ezeomodu and Chichi Ngonadi

