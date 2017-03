Friends At War 2

Odumije and the Bishop are best of friends who belong to a cult group but along the line, a rivalry ensues and a battle line is drawn when a vacancy for the position of Lordship opens up....Enjoy this Latest Nollywood Movies 2017 | Nigerian Movies 2017

Starring; Sam Dede, Clem Ohameze,Mike Godson