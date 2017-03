Illegal Sales Girls

Synopsis: This 2017 Latest Nigerian Nollywood Movie, Nothing is as it seems in this interesting movie. A man employs a pretty endowed lady as a sales girl only to find himself fascinating about her while he is married. Will he go ahead and have an affair with her or not? Watch and find out. Enjoy!

Cast: Chinonso Nnanna, Chibuzor Nduruo, Sandra Anthony, Stella Maris Okafor, Chizi Mmeka, Munachi Jiribe, Frank Orisakwe, Excellence Uzoma