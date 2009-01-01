Ezege Chiefs 4

Home | Movies |
My World

Synopsis: This 2017 Latest Nigerian Nollywood Movie is an interesting african movie. Chiefs must go is set in a village, where there is competition in terms of who to marry. The parents see their children as investment and would want to marry off their daughters to the rich. A lot of lobbying, back-stabbing going on, watch the movie to find out the true story. Enjoy!

Cast: Maureen Ginika, Eze Nwora, Remi Ohajianya, Elder Black, Chief Chidi, Sandra Alao, Julius Bulky
