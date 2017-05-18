Home | Movies |
The Lazy Men Job 2
Love And Revenge

Valeria hate men and she treat the ones that came her way any how, then her friends plan and set her up with Valentine who happens to be the best player in town and finally she fell in love but unfortunately it was just a game for Valentine.

Watch this intriguing piece....Enjoy this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie | African Movies 2016

A Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie | African Movies 2016 Starring;Mercy Johnson, Genevive Nnaji, Uche Jumbo, Muna Obiekwe, Nora Roberts

Mercy Johnson Uche Jumbo Nigerian Movies Love And Revenge Genevive Nnaji
Love And Revenge
