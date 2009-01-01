Ancient Child Season 2

This is a captivating movie designed with lots of effects, intrigues, dramatic actions and suspense.

At the center of this creepy movie is a strange girl Adaora(Queen Nwokoye) born with some mysterious powers which makes her somewhat dangerous, her second nature known only to her. Interestingly, this strange girl has some sinister connections with a very horrible beast that devours unsuspecting men in the community. However, she has a destiny which is tied with spilling of blood. The question remains why would a young girl have such destiny? Again why has she focused her killing on her community alone?

Starring: Queen Nwokoye, Walter Anga, Don Brymo Uchegbu and Uche Ebere