Love And Withdrawal

  • 11/09/2017 15:01:00
A 2017 Latest Nigerian Nollywood African Full Movies.

Love and Withdrawal. Cinema Movie. Pius is a rich family man that would rather spend his money on frivolous things and on random girl, but when it comes to his family issues, he locks up like the vaults of Fort Knox. His daughter, after discovering how freely her father doles out money to other babes, decides it is time to teach him a lesson or two.

 Starring: AMAECHI MUONAGOR, FATHIA WILLAMS BALOGUN, DIDI EKANEM

